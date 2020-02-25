  • search
    Top Congress leaders to discuss violent clashes in northeast Delhi over CAA

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Feb 25: Amid continued violence in parts of northeast Delhi that has claimed 13 lives, the Congress top brass is likely to deliberate on the issue on Wednesday at a meeting of its working committee, sources said on Tuesday.

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other top leaders will meet at the party headquarters where they are likely to discuss the issue at length and chalk out the party's strategy on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the sources said.

    The party's highest decision making body may come out with a resolution on the issue after deliberating on it, they said.

    The Congress is against the CAA and has urged the government to keep it in abeyance or take it back as it is causing concern among a major section of India's population, especially the Muslim community.

