Top brass of Sangh Pariwar pitch for construction of Ram Temple from different places

New Delhi, Nov 26: It is not only the sages and saints have been part of the Dharm Sansad organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) but Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and joint general secretary Krishna Gopal too participated in these programmes at different places making it clear that they won't relent this time round. Moreover, they threatened that if ordinance rout was forced on them then they will include Kashi and Mathura in it as well.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders said that Dharm Sabhas organised at Ayodhya, Nagpur, Mangluru, Hubli, Guwahati and Shahjahapur unanimously appealed to the government that hurdle for the construction of Ram Temple must be removed as soon as possible. President of Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal and VHP vice president Champat Rai in Ayodhya demanded that anything except Ram Temple in Ayodhya wouldn't be accepted.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwar joined the rally convened by the VHP in Nagpur demanding making law in Parliament for the construction of Ram Temple. International president of the VHP Alok Kumar said that there is no problem in making law for the construction of the Ram Temple despite the matter being in the court. He said that misinformation is being spread that law cannot be made. In a democracy, Parliament has unlimited for welfare of the people of the country. Sadhvi Ritambhara, who has long been associated with temple movement, said that the role of court in this regard has not been appreciative.

Hindu religious leader gathered at Bade Bhaktmal ki Bagia in Ayodhya and warned the Muslim community that if matter goes for ordinance, it will not just be for the Ram Temple but Krishna Janmabhoomi of Mathura and Lord Shiv Temple of Kashi (Varanasi) will also be included in it besides many others. Ram Bhadracharya of Chitrakoot claimed that a senior minister in the Modi government assured that way out for Ram Temple will be sought once model code of conduct for election in five states are over. The PM himself will preside over the meeting.

The VHP movement has gone a notch further demanding Muslims to hand over the land for temple their own. Even Allah (god) will not accept their prayer from the disputed land requesting the government that if judiciary is lingering on the matter it is legislative responsibility to facilitate it.

RSS chief expressed his displeasure over court's delay in deciding the matter, saying 'justice delayed is justice denied'. "If the apex court, either due to lack of time or due to its inability to understand the sentiments of the public, is failing to give priority to the case, it is up to the government to quickly bring a law for the construction of the temple," he said.

Bhagwat had first recommended a pro-temple law during his Vijaya Dashami speech in Nagpur on October 18 this year. Leaders of various parivar outfits, even Union ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party, immediately joined the RSS chief, raising the pitch further after the apex court in end-October dashed all hope of an early verdict saying the case wasn't a priority. Hubli meeting was addressed by Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri and Vasavlinga Swami while Mangaluru meeting was addressed by Virendra Hegde and coordination of Bajrang Dal Sohan Singh Solanki.