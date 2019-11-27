  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Top Aghadi leaders discuss ministry making in Maharashtra

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 27: Leaders of the 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) met on Wednesday, a day ahead of Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray's oath-taking ceremony as the process of forming the new council of ministers gathered momentum.

    Top Aghadi leaders discuss ministry making in Maharashtra

    The meet took place at the YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Thackeray, who is also the Sena president, and Congress veteran Ahmed Patel were among the leaders who held parleys over council of ministers and the swearing-in ceremony, to be held at the Shivaji Park in Dadar on Thursday evening.

    Congress general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge joined the leaders later. "We have sorted all issues," Patel told reporters after the meeting, without divulging details pertaining to number of ministers who will take oath on Thursday with Thackeray. He said the media will be informed about the details of who will take oath on Thursday morning.

    Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat also refused to divulge any details, but said the number of ministers to be sworn-in was not yet decided. The meeting follows Pawar's parleys with Patel, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and others at the former's residence here earlier in the day.

    The Sena, the NCP and the Congress on Tuesday named Thackeray as the chief ministerial nominee of the MVA, the three-party front forming the next government in the state. Ever since the Sena reached out to the NCP and the Congress for a post-poll alliance, Pawar has been at the centre of government formation talks between the three main constituents of the newly-minted bloc.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra leaders uddhav thackeray

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue