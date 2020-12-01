YouTube
    Top 20 most searched Indian personalities of 2020

    The year 2020 has been a hard one. The COVID-19 pandemic threw life out of gear.

    There were several unfortunate incidents too such as the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Line of Actual Control remains tense amidst the India-China standoff. However many personalities attracted a lot of attention.

    Top 20 most searched Indian personalities of 2020

    Let us take a look at the top searched personalities in 2020 according to Yahoo.

    1. Sushant Singh Rajput
    2. Narendra Modi
    3. Rhea Chakraborty
    4. Rahul Gandhi
    5. Amit Shah
    6. Uddhav Thackeray
    7. Arvind Kejriwal
    8. Mamata Banerjee
    9. Amitabh Bachchan
    10. Kangana Ranaut
    11. M S Dhoni
    12. Deepika Padukone
    13. Pranab Mukherjee
    14. Sunny Leone
    15. Priyanka Chopra
    16. Katrina Kaif
    17. Nirmala Sitharaman
    18. Sonia Gandhi
    19. Virat Kohli
    20. Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Unforgettable 2020

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 16:57 [IST]
