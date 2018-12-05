Home News India Verma-Asthana fought like Kilkenny cats, Centre tells SC in CBI case

New Delhi, Dec 5: Defending its decision to send the top two in the Central bureau of Investigation on leave, the government told the Supreme Court that the two officials brought ridicule by not sorting out their fight privately.

The image of the agency was taking a beating due to the fight between Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana and this is why they were exiled, Attorney General, K K Venugopal said.

The government had to intervene because the fight was not private. They brought ridicule to the CBI. The issues could have been kept private and sorted out in-house, Venugopal also said.

After examining the material carefully and also taking into consideration the issues, the Centre was satisfied that a situation had arisen where action needed to be taken, the AG also said. The prime intention was to ensure that public confidence in the institution remained intact, Venugopal also said.

They fought like Kilkenny cats- two cats fought till their death and ate each other up such that only their tails were left, the AG also said.

After the AG concluded his arguments, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta arguing for the CVC said the only limitation the CVC has is that cannot ask the CBI to decide a case in a particular manner. He said that Centre can make a reference to the CVC for inquiry against the CBI officials.

Not only does the CVC have the power to act, bit it was also obligated under the CVC Act to do so.

Further hearing on the matter will continue on Thursday.

What is a Kilkenny cat:

A Kilkenny car refers to anyone who is a tenacious fighter. To "fight like a Kilkenny cat" refers to an old story about two cats who fought to the death and ate each other up such that only their tails were left.