    Top 2 in CBI brought ridicule had to act, Govt tells SC

    New Delhi, Dec 5: Defending its decision to send the top two in the Central bureau of Investigation on leave, the government told the Supreme Court that the two officials brought ridicule by not sorting out their fight privately.

    The image of the agency was taking a beating due to the fight between Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana and this is why they were exiled, Attorney General, K K Venugopal said.

    The government had to intervene because the fight was not private. They brought ridicule to the CBI.

    The issues could have been kept private and sorted out in-house, Venugopal also said.

    After examining the material carefully and also taking into consideration the issues, the Centre was satisfied that a situation had arisen where action needed to be taken, the AG also said. The prime intention was to ensure that public confidence in the institution remained intact, Venugopal also said.

    central bureau of investigation supreme court k k venugopal alok verma rakesh asthana

