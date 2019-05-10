Top 10 controversial statements of the LS poll 2019

New Delhi, May 10: The Indian General election 2019 is still ongoing and the election fever has grasped the entire nation, politicians are buzzing with statements which is ending in controversies. Political leaders unable to bite the bait are concluding by creating a stir with their bold and often hasty statements.

Every politicians aspires to get media's attention. Hence, creating a controversy with an ill-thought out utterance or with a controversial social media post they often create a buzz.

Any election is incomplete without any controversial statement by any political leaders of the country.

Here are the top ten controversial statements from our political leaders that made the headlines for General election 2019.

1. Narendra Modi (BJP): The controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on Rajiv Gandhi. Congress called this statement a remarks to "malign and tarnish" the image of former Prime Minister who was killed in a terror attack. Meanwhile, such statement from the present Prime Minister has created a buzz.

At a rally in Delhi earlier this week, he said Rajiv Gandhi and family were sent for a vacation on board the Navy's INS Virat, contending that it had compromised national security.

2. Mamata Banerjee (TMC): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has emerged as a most significant and desperate politician of Lok Sabha polls 2019. She has taken the limelight with her bold controversial statements.

While addressing a rally in Purulia, Mamata said, "Money doesn't matter to me.That is why when Narendra Modi came to Bengal and accused my party of being tolabaaz (toll collector), I wanted to give him a tight slap of democracy."

Earlier, she was waded into many other controversy - Browned off by the Prime Minister Modi's disclosure that she sends him kurtas and sweets, she counter stated in an ill-disposed manner by saying, "We will send Modi special sweets made with clay and pebbles into it to break his teeth."

3. Rahul Gandhi (INC): The Congress President Rahul Gandhi told that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was cracking under pressure. War of words are on ever since PM Modi said his father Rajiv Gandhi died as "corrupt number 1". In a tweet, the Congress chief claimed that PM's recent comments implied he was nervous about Lok Sabha results.

Earlier, the 'Chowkidar chor hai' comment by Rahul to Modi had boiled up the situation. But, Rahul Gandhi has " apologised unconditionally to the Supreme Court for wrongly attributing 'chowkidar chor hai' remark on the Rafale deal.

4. Yogi Aditynath (BJP): The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister addressing a rally in Sambhal district, very reluctant about the 72 hour ban that was imposed on him by the EC for making a comment on communal lines called Samajwadi Party candidate "Babur ki aulad (Babur's descendent)", referring to the Mughal emperor.

In his another campaign in Mandawali in Delhi pointing towards both the Gandhi siblings he said "Congress has completely failed, Shehzada also failed so they brought in their Shehzadi. She was teaching abuses to innocent children of Amethi, please and go teach these abuses in Italy."

5. Azam Khan (SP) : Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan involved in a controversy with his sexist remark against BJP's Rampur Lok Sabha candidate Jaya Prada. He commented on her association with the RSS. He said, "What is the difference between you and me? ..... It took you 17 years to understand her true face. But I realised in 17 days... that she wears khakhi underwear". Cracking the whip on Khan, the Election Commission had invoked its extraordinary powers to ban him for 72 hours from campaigning.

Earlier, when Jaya Prada fought her Lok Sabha elections in 2004, Khan was a close friend and campaigned for her. Later, factional politics in SP saw Azam Khan and Amar SIngh fighting each other bitterly and Jaya Prada sided with Amar Singh.

6. Maneka Gandhi (BJP): While addressing a rally in Sultanpur last month, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said that she will be further inclined to give jobs to people who voted for her.

She stated, "This is important. I am winning. I am winning because of the love and support of people. But if my victory is without Muslims, I won't feel that good. Dil khatta ho jayega (Things will become sour). Then when a Muslim comes to me for work, I think let it be, how does it matter. It's all give and take, isn't it? We aren't all sons of Mahatma Gandhi, are we?

7. Moon Moon Sen (TMC): TMC candidate from West Bengal's Asansol constituency,

Moon Moon Sen courted controversy and made the headlines over an ill-advised confession on "bed tea". Hours after violence was reported from the constituency where Sen was contesting she stated, "They gave me my bed tea very late, so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don't know,"

This is the same place where Union Minister and BJP candidate Babul Supriyo's car was vandalised just after the polling began.

8. Kailash Vijayvargiya (BJP): In the later part of the day during phase four voting in West Bengal, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that if the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is not removed from power soon, the state would "become like Jammu and Kashmir" in the face of threats from terrorist organisations like ISIS.

The senior BJP leader hit out at Mamata, saying her "appeasement politics" is the reason why terrorists have been able to establish their base in the state. Vijayvargiya has also made many controversial statements in the past.

9. Sadhvi Pragya Thakur: Pragya Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon serial blasts in 2008 said that terrorists often take advantage of burkhas. She stated this in Bhopal, "We have to remove our burkhas at airports and also when we visit foreign countries during checking. Then we do not say anything. In a democracy, this decision should be taken by them (Muslim community) on their own and I am confident they will take this decision keeping the interest of the country paramount".

Earlier, she was waded into controversial with her statement against the former chief of Mumbai's anti-terrorism squad Hemant Karkare who lost his life in the Mumbai Terror Attacks in 2008.

10. Anubrata Mondal (TMC): The TMC district President of Birbhum and the controversial minister in Bengal Anubrata Mondal recently stated another hasty comment to his followers while addressing a crowd.

Reportedly, in a over hasty statement he said to his followers "If central forces do injustice to you, don't spare them." After a BJP candidate from Ghatal in West Bengal threatened the TMC supporters in Keshpur to thrash them like dogs on a counter statement Mondal said, "The people of Midnapore will thrash him (Ghatal BJP candidate) like a swine."