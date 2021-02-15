#AT21.: Disha Ravi’s arrest shows age is just a number and an offence is an offence

Toolkit case: Shantanu seeks transit anticipatory bail, hearing tomorrow in Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC

New Delhi, Feb 15: Pune-based engineer Shantanu Muluk has filled a transit anticipatory bail application before the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court on Monday. Non-bailable warrant has been issued against him in connection with the toolkit matter.

The plea is similar to that of activist and lawyer Nikita Jacob who sought circulation of her transit anticipatory bail application on Monday morning before the bench of justice PD Naik.

''Shantanu has moved the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail; matter to be heard tomorrow,'' Satej Jadhav, Lawyer of Shantanu said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said climate activist Disha Ravi along with Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune-based engineer Shantanu created the "toolkit" related to the farmers' agitation and shared it with others to tarnish India's image.

Toolkit: Nikita Jacob moves HC seeks anticipatory bail

The police claimed that Disha Ravi, who was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru, sent the "toolkit" to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app, and also "coaxed her to act on it".

The data was also deleted, police said, adding that Disha''s Telegram account shows that many links related to the "toolkit" were removed.

This comes hours after 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was remanded in five-day Delhi Police custody. Disha Ravi was arrested on Saturday for her alleged involvement in sharing a 'toolkit' related to the farmer's protest on social media.

The "toolkit" - a common term used by social activists for campaign material - was first tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in support of India's protesting farmers on February 4.

Earlier this month, the Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India". The case has been registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code.