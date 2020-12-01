Took money from notorious people, facing threat from her, Shehla Rashid’s father says in letter to DGP

New Delhi, Dec 01: Abdul Rashid Shora the father of former student activist, Shehla Rashid has levelled serious allegations against his daughter.

In a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Shora wrote that he has been facing death threats from his daughter. He said that Shehla had taken Rs 3 crore from notorious people to join Kashmir politics. Shora urged the police to launch an investigation into her bank accounts.

"I, Abdul Rashid Shora father of Shehla Rasheed Shora ex-JNU Student Leader and General Secretary Jammu Kashmir People's Movement respectfully submit that I am under a constant threat of life by my daughter Shehla Rashid Shora who is supported by the elder daughter namely Asma Rashid and my wife namely Zubaida Shora well as her security guard namely Sakib Ahmad," Shora's letter to the DGP read.

"This threat perception started in 2017 when Shehla Rasheed jumped all of a sudden into Kashmir Politics, first when she joined the National Conference Party and then Jammu Kashmir People's Movement Party. For me, it was a sudden shock when she had categorically refused in front of me not to take part in JK Politics and at that point of time she was in CPI-M," he further said.

"Just two months before the arrest of Zahoor Vatali in Terror Funding Case under UAPA I was called by Zahoor Vatali and Rasheed Engineer (Ex-MLA) at Vatali's Residence at Sanat Nagar, Srinagar in June 2017 for a sitting and she was in the last semester of her PhD in Sociology after we met they revealed in front of me the trailer of the launch of JKPM party and urged me to extend cooperation to merge Shehla Rashid into their game plan, at that point of time Shah Faisal was in the USA on education leave under the patronage of Feroze Peerzada presently President of JKPPA party and Zahoor Vatali."

"They offered me during the meeting Rs 3.00 crore for Shehla to join these notorious people. As I felt that the money is coming from illegal channels and shall be used for unlawful activities, I did not take the money and later asked my daughter to not indulge in any such transactions with these people," the letter also said.

"Despite my resistance I found my wife Zubaida Shora and elder daughter Asma Rashid to be supportive of Shehla and becoming a party to this deal along with one more boy Sakib Ahmad who is a downtown boy who was introduced to me as her personal security man by Shehla as he used to carry a pistol with him," he added.

"After a week when Shehla came to Srinagar from Delhi, she confirmed to me that she has got transferred the referred amount at Delhi in cash and there is no need for me to disclose anything regarding this transaction and my meeting with Rasheed Engineer and Zahoor Vatali with anybody, as this can put my life in danger," he stated.

"She also told me that she has accepted the money and much more is about to come in future and so I need to shut up my mouth. Since as a concerned father I strongly objected to my daughter's decision for joining these notorious people as I felt the money coming will be used for unlawful activities," he also said.

Shora also said, I have a strong belief that there are anti-national activities going on in my house, the characters involved in this plan are my daughters, my wife and Shehla's security man namely Sakib Ahmad (a downtown locality body who carries a pistol with him and is associated with Shellla since 2017), who later threatened me with his pistol for my resistance posted to Shehla for her activities.

For the continuous resistance that I was posed to Shehla, Sakib and other suspicious persons who frequented my house I was continuously threatened to leave the house. For my strict stand against these such activities, Shehla and her mother hatched a conspiracy to throw me out at the house by filing a complaint under the provisions of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act in the Court of 3rd Additional Munsiff, Srinagar wherein the said court restrained me from staying in my home he also said.

"Despite getting a legal remedy from the Court of 2nd Additional Sessions Judge, Srinagar who as per his order allowed me to stay at my residence with some conditions but despite that local police failed to implement the court order and restore me in my home. Since local police did not accompany me to my residence as per court order I went home myself alone alongwith court order, wherein I was threatened for life by Sakib and his armed associates at my residence and fearing threat to my life I have run away from Srinagar to Jammu," the letter written by Shora to the DGP also alleged.