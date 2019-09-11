'New trafic fines too harsh, will not be implemented in Bengal': CM Mamata Banerjee

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Kolkata, Sep 11: Describing the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 that proposes higher fines for several traffic violations as 'very harsh', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her government will not implement the new law that imposes hefty fines for traffic violations.

"We are not implementing the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, which was passed recently in the Parliament, at present in West Bengal because it is very harsh. Of course we are going for a "Safe Drive Save Life" campaign," the chief minister, who is one of the BJP's fiercest critics, told reporters in Kolkata.

Bengal is the third state to reject the centre's new law.

Speaking about the new law, Banerjee said that when it was discussed in the Parliament, her party members had raised objections of interference into the federal structure.

The centre has contended that tightening the rules on traffic violations will help make the country's roads safer. But state governments are not convinced. Gujarat, a BJP-ruled state has already slashed steep penalties on Tuesday.