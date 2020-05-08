Too early to say if restaurants will open in June says MHA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 08: There is no decision made as yet to open restaurants, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said.

Replying to a question on whether restaurants would be opened in June, the MHA said that it is too early to comment on that.

Restaurants have been shut since the lockdown was announced. Last week, when the lockdown was extended, the MHA has made certain relaxations depending on the zone.

However, there were no relaxations given in the containment zones.

The MHA, however, made it clear that restaurants, hotels, malls, religious places, inter-state travel and international travel would remain restricted irrespective of zones.