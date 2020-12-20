YouTube
    Tomar may meet protesting farmers in a day or two: Amit Shah

    By
    |

    Bolpur, Dec 20: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will likely meet farmer unions agitating at the borders of the national capital for repeal of three farm laws in a day or two, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

    Several rounds of talks with farmers'' representatives have failed to break the deadlock.

    Amit Shah
    "I am not exactly aware of the timing but Tomar is likely to meet the representatives of farmers tomorrow or the day after to discuss their demands," Shah told a press conference.

    Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi''s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for nearly four weeks demanding repeal of three farm laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 20, 2020, 20:03 [IST]
