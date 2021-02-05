YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tomar has given detailed info on every aspect of farm laws in Rajya Sabha: PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's remarks on the new farm reform laws in Rajya Sabha, saying he has given detailed information on every aspect of the legislations.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    In a tweet, Modi posted a video link to Tomar's statement and said it is his humble request that people hear his speech.

    Putting up a strong defence of the new farm laws, Tomar said the government's offer to amend them to assuage farmers' sentiments did not mean they had any flaws and none from the protesting unions or their sympathisers have been able to point out any lacuna.

    Modi in Bengal, Assam on Sunday to inaugurate, lay foundations of development projects

    Countering the Opposition's claim that farmers across the country are agitated over the three laws, he said in Rajya Sabha that peasants of just one state are being misinformed and instigated.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News

    Read more about:

    farmers protest narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X