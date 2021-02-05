Khalistan, the real intent: Why demand for repeal of farm laws is just an excuse

Tomar has given detailed info on every aspect of farm laws in Rajya Sabha: PM Modi

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's remarks on the new farm reform laws in Rajya Sabha, saying he has given detailed information on every aspect of the legislations.

In a tweet, Modi posted a video link to Tomar's statement and said it is his humble request that people hear his speech.

Putting up a strong defence of the new farm laws, Tomar said the government's offer to amend them to assuage farmers' sentiments did not mean they had any flaws and none from the protesting unions or their sympathisers have been able to point out any lacuna.

Countering the Opposition's claim that farmers across the country are agitated over the three laws, he said in Rajya Sabha that peasants of just one state are being misinformed and instigated.