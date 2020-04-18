  • search
    Toll collections to resume from April 20 onwards

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 18: Starting April 20, tolls would be collected. The National Highway Authority of India has written to all toll plazas operating on highways to collect user fees from vehicles.

    It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi while extending the lockdown until May 3 had said that some relaxations would be granted from April 20 onwards.

    PMO meets, discusses easing of lockdown from April 20

    The NHAI order said that since the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the relaxation in lockdown from April 20 and commercial vehicles would ply, the toll collection could be resumed. The NHAI had earlier halted all toll collections as only essential vehicles were allowed to ply, following the nation wide lockdown that was announced by the Centre on March 24.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 8:19 [IST]
