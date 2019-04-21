Told Pakistan that India will not leave you if anything happens to Abhinandan, says Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Gujarat's Patan on Sunday and spoke of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

"When Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan, I said (to Pakistan) that If anything happens to our pilot then we will not leave you," the prime minister said.

Modi further said whether the PM's chair remains or not, he has decided that either he will be alive or terrorists will remain alive.

BSP-SP 'fake friendship' will end on May 23: PM Modi

Wing Commander Abhinandan, flying a vintage Russian-made Mig-21 fighter, was part of the package of aircraft that took on the incoming Pakistan Air Force war planes on February 27. A day earlier, IAF fighters had hit a JeM training camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was taken prisoner by Pakistan after his MiG 21 aircraft was shot down on February 27,

Earlier on Saturday, Abhinandan was transferred out of the Srinagar airbase amid concerns over his safety in Kashmir valley a senior Defence Ministry official who did not want to be named.

The fighter pilot is currently awaiting medical clearance to resume flying a combat aircraft.