'Toh Utar Jayein': Kamal Nath on Jyotiraditya Scindia's threat to hit the streets

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bhopal, Feb 15: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday reacting to party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia's warning of hitting the streets against the failure of the state government to fulfill its promises made in the poll manifesto, said that senior party leader Scindia should take to the streets, if he so desired so.

The election manifesto reportedly included loan waivers for farmers and permanent jobs for school teachers.

The Madhya Pradesh CM, who is in the national capital to attend the Madhya Pradesh Coordination Committee meeting, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "Toh utar jayein sadak par (Let him hit the streets if he wants to),"

This comment came from Kamal Nath in response to Scindia's statement that he start a protest if promises made in the party manifesto fails.

On Saturday, a meeting of MP Congress committee coordination committee took place at the CM's residence in New Delhi. Many top leaders of the party such as Deepak Babria, Arun Yadav and minister Jitu Patwari were also present there at the meeting.

According to reports, the MP government is struggling to fulfill its promise of farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh. To implement the waiver scheme the state government needs around Rs 50,000 crore.