Toe our line or pay with your life: The reason why ISI killed Shujaat Bukhari

The killing of senior journalist, Shujaat Bukhari was done at the direct insistence of the ISI, investigations have revealed. The investigators have picked up a couple of motives behind the killing, but added that the ISI was sending out a larger message and that was, " toe our line."

While Bukhari had always advocated for peace, the ISI was upset with him for not towing Pakistan's line on Kashmir. In recent times, the ISI through its terrorists in the Valley has been exerting immense pressure on the journalists in Kashmir to tow Pakistan's line.

Bukhari was however clear that he would continue to seek peace in the Valley, but refused to back Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Investigators have also traced tussle that Bukhari is alleged to have with United Jihad Council chief and Hizbul Mujahideen boss, Syed Salahuddin a month back. Salahuddin had called Bukhari and insisted that he needs to take Pakistan's side on the Kashmir issue. He was also trying to influence the writings so that there is an anti-India/pro-Pakistan tilt. Bukhari however rejected the Salahuddin's suggestion.

Investigators and sources in the Intelligence Bureau tell OneIndia that there was no specific information relating to the plot. However there was information coming up suggesting that the ISI wanted to send out a loud message to the journalists in Kashmir who were pro-India.

Investigators also say that the manner in which the killing was carried out, it became clear that the ISI wanted the message to be loud and clear. It was a targeted killing no doubt and could have been carried out by a hit-man. However the ISI launched its Lashkar-e-Tayiba operatives led by Naved Jutt.

The terrorists also used an AK-47 for the killing, which again was a clear sign that they wanted to spread panic.

The narrative from Kashmir is extremely crucial for Pakistan as it always aims at making the Kashmir issue an international one. If the locals in Kashmir who are influenced by journalists do not take Pakistan's side, then it becomes a losing battle for them. The killing of Bukhari, one of the most noted journalists and voices in Kashmir was without a doubt a message to all other journalists in the valley-' toe our line or pay with your life.'

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day