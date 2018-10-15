Today's fuel price: Diesel price hiked, Petrol same as yesterday

New Delhi, Oct 14: Fuel prices continued to rise on Monday (October 14), but the price of petrol was not hiked today while diesel price went up by 8 paise per litre in Delhi.

The price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 82.72 per litre today while that of diesel was Rs 75.46 per litre.

In Mumbai, price of petrol was Rs 88.18 per litre today, the diesel price went up by 9 paise and stood at Rs 79.11 per litre.

The fuel prices vary from region to region due to local taxes, as the product is excluded from the Goods and Services Tax regime. Delhi has the lowest tax rate among the four metro cities.

Amid constant rise in fuel prices which driving a hole in the pockets of the consumers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet the chiefs of oil companies today to discuss the situation.

[As fuel prices rise, PM Modi to meet major oil company heads today]

On Sunday, petrol was selling for Rs. 88.18 per litre at Mumbai, while diesel was being sold at Rs. 79.02 per litre.

While the NDA government has maintained that the sustained rise in fuel prices are resultant of conditions in international markets, the Opposition, particularly the Congress, has trained its guns on the NDA government, accusing it of not doing enough to control the spiralling fuel prices.