Today Krishna was born in jail and you want bail, SC asks murder convict

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 12: The Supreme Court while hearing a bail plea by a convict remarked, that Lord Krishna was born in jail today and you are seeking bail.

The court was hearing a plea by one Dharmendra Valvi, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. You want bail or jail? Today Lord Krishna was born in jail.

Do you want to leave jail, Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde asked.

The CJI before granting bail remarked, 'good, religion is not something you are extremely attached to.

The Sri Krishna Janmashtami is the annual Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. Krishna was believed to be born in a prison cell in Mathura, where his parents Devaki and Vasudeva were imprisoned by his uncle Kansa.

Valvi, a Congress I party member and five other party workers were accused of murdering a political opponent from the BJP in 1994. They were sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court and the same was upheld by the Bombay High Court. The appeal against the verdict of the Bombay High Court is pending in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ordered that during the pendency of the main appeal, the appellant Dharmendra Valvi is directed to be released on bail on furnishing bail bonds of the sum of Rs 25,000 with two sureties of the like sum.