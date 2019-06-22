  • search
    To upgrade warfare, JeM uses steel coated armour piercing bullets in Valley

    New Delhi, June 22: The use of an armour piercing steel coated bullet by a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist has led to the Central Reserve Force strengthening bullet proof jackets.

    Investigations that were conducted into a terror attack carried out on June 12 suggested that the terrorist of the JeM had used a steel coated bullet capable of piercing into armour.

    The rifle magazine that was recovered from the terrorist contained 18 such bullets. This led to the CRPF taking immediate remedial measures as the force suspects that such bullets will be used in attacks.

    JeM looks to step up VIED attacks in Valley, with backing of Afghan war veteran

    As a first step the layers of the bullet proof vests will be modified to avoid these steel coated bullets from piercing into them. As a next step, the helmets and jackets used by the troops would be upgraded and further improved.

    This is however not for the first time that the JeM is using steel coated bullets. In 2017, the JeM which carried out an attack in Anantnag had used similar bullets.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 16:11 [IST]
