    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 26: The Indian forces have deployed troops equipped with shoulder fired air defence missiles in Eastern Ladakh, following the presence of Chinese attack choppers in the sector.

    Why China’s demands on the border issue are not acceptable to India

    To thwart Chinese attack choppers, India deployed troops with shoulder fired air defence missiles

    India had earlier deployed quick reaction air defence missiles, including the Akash missile system. These weapons can taken down fighter jets and armed drones. The Indian troops armed with Russian origin Igla air defence system can bring down enemy fighter jets or choppers which comes close to the Indian locations.

    India prepared to look at any military option if no result from talks on border standoff with China, says CDS Rawat

    India has also filled in its surveillance gaps in a bid to ensure that no enemy aircraft would go undetected. Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane said that Indian Armed Forces would have to put adequate emphasis on the available disruptive technologies that have dual use and are being driven by commercial entities and innovation.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 8:38 [IST]
    X