To tackle JD(S), Azad set to replace Venugopal in Karnataka

    In a bid to tackle its coalition partner in Karnataka, the Congress is set to replace K C Venugopal with Ghulam Nabi Azad. Venugopal, the general secretary of the party is also in charge of the party's affairs in Karnataka.

    The party decided to take this decision as it felt that Azad is in a better position to tackle, the Janatha Dal (S). While the party has no complaints against Azad, it felt that to tackle the likes of Deve Gowda, a senior leader such as Azad would be better suited.

    The party also felt that Azad is in a better position to discuss the alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The talks would be crucial especially when it comes to seat sharing, the Congress also feels.

    The Congress also credits, Azad for the formation of the government in Karnataka. He moved quickly to stitch up an alliance with the JD(S) after the BJP fell short of the majority mark.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
