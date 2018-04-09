To spread peace, unity, security personnel, civilians ‘run’ marathon in Tripura

Agartala, April 9: In today's world, peace and unity are fragile. People of the northeastern state of Tripura, who have seen a change of "guard" and incidents of violence and chaos in the recent times, decided to take part in a marathon to spread the message of peace and unity among all.

Interestingly, the five-km-long marathon, titled, Run for Unity, was hosted by the Assam Rifles in Agartala, the capital city of Tripura, on Sunday. Hundreds of students and civilians along with security personnel took part in the event, stated reports.

Recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Tripura Assembly elections 2018 by defeating the Left regime which was in power in the state for the last 25 years. It was a massive victory for the BJP which won 36 seats in the 60-member state legislative Assembly.

Incidentally, post the election results, Tripura saw violent incidents as cadres of the BJP allegedly toppled two of Vladimir Lenin's statues in the state. The incidents triggered massive protests and backlash against the BJP for trying to destroy the symbols of old regime headed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M).

"Things are normal now. We want development, peace and unity in the state. Hopefully, the BJP government will work towards giving jobs to the youths and start developmental projects as promised by the party during the elections," said a student who took part in the marathon.

The Assam Rifles stated that the concept of the marathon was to bring together people from various walks of life under one platform. "We are happy to host a successful sporting event participated in a big way by students, civilians and security personnel," said an official of the Assam Rifles, the country's oldest paramilitary force.

