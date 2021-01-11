To spread awareness on patriotism, Hindu Mahasabha opens 'gyanshala' for Nathuram Godse

Even after 7 decades Nathuram Godse makes headlines every now and then

New Delhi, Jan 11: In a recent development, the Hindu Mahasabha has started a "gyanshala" or a study centre in Gwalior, dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse. it is reportedly said that the study centre aims to educate youngsters on the Partition of India, Nathuram Godse and others.

Speaking to media, a Hindu Mahasabha member said the "gyanshala" in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh will be spreading awareness on Maharana Pratap, Godse and other personalities.

It is also said that "gyanshala" will preach young men and women on the contributions and the patriotism of Nathuram Godse, who is known to have fatally shot Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.

The Hindu outfit has also started a Godse workshop in Gwalior Godse workshop at its office in Daulatganj area where the members will not only talk about Nathuram Godse but also strive to follow his path.

On the first day of the workshop, Hindu Mahasabha office bearers worshiped a photo of Nathuram Godse and also the likes of Veer Savarkar, Rani Laxmibai.

"The Nathuram Godse 'gyanshala' will inform the young generation about various aspects of the Partition of India and will disseminate information on national leaders like Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap," Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj told reporters in Gwalior.