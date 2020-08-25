To slam AAP govt, Delhi BJP asks Anna Hazare to join its 'mass movement'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 25: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has reportedly written to social activist Anna Hazare, urging him to join his party's "mass movement" against the government led by AAP, which he alleged was the "new name of social, political and economic corruption".

In his letter, Gupta alleged that the AAP government has demolished all parameters of "political purity" and also accused it of "planning" the northeast Delhi riots in February, which had left at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

"The Aam Aadmi Party, which came to the government in the name of clean and fair politics, has demolished all the parameters of political purity," Gupta wrote in his letter to Hazare.

Meanwhile, the AAP has launched a sustained attack on the BJP, levelling allegations of corruption in the three municipal corporations ruled by the party and also in connection with the riots in the city.

The two sides have been hitting out at each other on a range of issues, including corruption, waterlogging and civic amenities in the city along with the riots, in the run-up to the civic body polls due in 2022.

"The people of Delhi have suffered the communal riots planned by the AAP," Gupta said in his letter.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had recently hit out at the BJP, accusing it of "orchestrating" the riots in Delhi.

"Aam Aadmi Party is the new name of social, political and economic corruption and we are constantly fighting against them. Therefore, we request Anna Hazare to come to Delhi and raise voice against corruption and support us in the movement.