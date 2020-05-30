  • search
    To show solidarity with frontline workers, Odisha to sing state song at 5:30 today

    Bhubaneswar, May 30: Several programmes have been organised in different parts of Bhubaneswar, including the Kalinga Stadium, responding to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's appeal to the people of Odisha to stand up and sing the state song at 5.30 pm on Saturday. It move is initiated as a gesture of solidarity with the frontline workers engaged in the fight against COVD-19.

    Programmes have also been organised at Unit 1 High School Ground, Commissionerate of Police Building and AG Chowk, the main traffic square in Bhubaneswar, official said.

    Irrespective of the place and work, all people have been requested to stand up and sing Bande Utkal Janani at 5.30 pm, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

    CM Patnaik has also requested to stop the movement of vehicles at the scheduled time of singing the song. The Chief Minister has also appealed to all Odias staying in other parts of the country and abroad to sing the song as a mark of respect for COVID warriors of the state.

    The East Coast Railway said the song will be played at all its establishments, including railway stations across Odisha. The state song will be played at important railway stations, railway establishments as well as in railway colonies as a mark of solidarity with the COVID warriors.

    According to the Health Ministry, Odisha surged to 1,819 after 96 new cases were reported in the state. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state.

    With these new number of patients, the number of active cases now stands at 833, while 977 patients have so far recovered from the infection, while seven persons have succumbed to the disease.

    odisha naveen patnaik

    Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 12:27 [IST]
