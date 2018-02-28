To seek Karti’s remand, CBI to rely on Indrani Mukerjea’s confession

While seeking remand of Karti Chidambaram, the Central Bureau of Investigation would quote a confession reportedly made by Indrani Mukerjea. She is alleged to have told the CBI during questioning in the INX Media case that the help of Chess Management Service was sought.

Further Indrani had said that she and her husband Peter had sought the help of Karti's firm once their FIPB clearance was rejected. They had sought for a clearance of Rs 305 crore, but the FIBP allowed only Rs 5 crore, she had also told the CBI.

Once Chess Management was hired, the clearance came through and they had paid the firm Rs 10 lakh for its services, she had also said.

The CBI would seek from the court the custody of Karti Chidambaram who was arrested earlier today at the Chennai airport. The CBI arrested after he landed in India from the UK on a British Airways flight.

