To save Karnataka coalition, all ministers from JD(S), Congress resign

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 08: All ministers from both the JD(S) and Congress have resigned in a bid to facilitate the disgruntled MLAs.

The Twitter handle the Chief Minister's Office said. " all JD(S) ministers have resigned in the same manner as the 21 ministers from the Congress. The Cabinet will be restructured soon, the handle also said.

The Congress party earlier held a meeting in which it was decided that all ministers would resign.

Earlier Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr. G Parameshwar said that if the need be, he too would quit his post.

He told reporters here that he has called for a meeting of all Congress ministers. We are looking at all options. If the need arises, all Congress ministers will resign to accommodate those who are disgruntled, he also said.

We are trying to save the government. If the party tells me, even I am ready to resign, he also said.

Several meetings have been held in the past couple of days, where the Cabinet ministers have been asked to resign to make room for those MLAs who have quit. In all 13 MLAs, 3 from the JD(S) and 10 from the Congress have quit.

Currently in Mumbai, they are expected to return to Bengaluru on Tuesday and submit their resignations to the Speaker. The Speaker, Ramesh Kumar had said on Saturday, that he would look into the issue on Tuesday.

The rebels have however stood their ground and said that they will not change their mind. The future course is clear and there is no question of us going back on our decision, Prathap Gouda Patil said.