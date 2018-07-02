To review security, Rajnath Singh, Doval set to visit J&K

Srinagar, July 2: A high-level delegation comprising Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval would be visiting Jammu and Kashmir. The visit is aimed at taking stock of the situation after Governor's rule was imposed in the state.

Both Singh and Doval would review the security in the wake of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. They would also review the preparedness to tackle the floods in the Valley.

This is the first visit by the minister and the NSA after the PDP-BJP coalition in Jammu and Kashmir fell apart.

Meanwhile Singh assured Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra of all possible central help to deal with the flood situation in the state, officials said.

During a telephonic conversation with the governor, the home minister enquired about the flood situation in certain parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh assured all possible support and cooperation to the state in dealing with the situation, a Home Ministry official said.

Yesterday, a flood alert was sounded in central Kashmir and in the state's Jammu region, three people died in rain-related incidents.

People living in areas along embankments of the Jhelum river and streams, and in low-lying areas of central Kashmir were advised to remain vigilant, an official said.

Vohra is the administrative head of Jammu and Kashmir as it is currently under Governor's rule.

