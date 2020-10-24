To remain in the grey list: When appointing a US based lobbying firm too did not help Pakistan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 24: Pakistan will remain in the grey list as it failed to comply fully with a 27 point action plan handed to it with regard to curbing terror funding.

The decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is a major setback for Islamabad as Pakistan's Prime Minister had gone all out and made efforts to get the country of the grey list. The watchdog noted that Pakistan has only addressed the technical compliance deficiencies. However it pulled up Islamabad for not doing enough on other parameters, while also asking it to do more.

It is clear that Pakistan's efforts along with the backing of China to wriggle out of the grey list has not worked. To ensure that it also got the backing of the United States, Pakistan had appointed a lobbying firm Linden Strategies to push its case with the Trump administration.

On its website, Linden Strategies says that it is a government relations and business development firm providing strategic analysis and advisory to domestic and international clients, including sovereign nations. Our team of experts has a vast wealth of experience across government and commercial enterprise and our clients span the globe.We specialise in government relations, strategic communications, business advisory, and political consulting, the firm also says along with the tagline, 'complex issues. Discrete strategies. Winning results.'

Sources had told OneIndia that despite all these efforts Pakistan will remain in the grey list. This is because its 2019 mutual evaluation report says that there is a lot yet to be complied with. Pakistan is yet to comply with all the 27 points.

Seeking to wriggle out of the FATF's grey list, debt-ridden Pakistan in August imposed financial sanctions on 88 banned terror groups and their leaders, including 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Prior to the ruling, India had said that Pakistan failed to act on the six important action items stipulated by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

India further accused Islamabad of aiding and abetting cross border terrorism, smuggling of arms and narcotic substances. Delhi also said that Pakistan has been using drones and quadcopter to facilitate smuggling.

Pakistan also carried out more than 3,800 unprovoked ceasefire violations this year so far.

There have been attempts to drop arms and ammunition close to the Line of Control under the garb of civilian activities.

It is understood that Pakistan has addressed only 21 action items so far out of total 27 point FATF Action Plan. Six important action items are yet to be addressed. As is well known, Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terrorist entities and individuals and has also not yet taken any action against several terrorist entities and individuals including those proscribed by the UNSC such as Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim, Zakir-ur-Rahman Lakhvi etc, Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs said.

He also said that the issue of Pakistan's compliance is being looked at the virtual FATF Plenary meeting which is underway and will get over on the 23rd of October. FATF makes public announcements of its decisions according to its rules and procedures after its Plenary meeting. FATF has well laid out standards and procedures for putting a country in its Black List and Grey List. After a country is put on a List, an action plan is given to it and the country concerned is expected to fully complete the action plan within the stipulated time. Those found wanting in implementing their obligations are held accountable and subjected to appropriate action, he further added.