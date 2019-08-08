To relax curfew or not: A big call to be taken in J&K ahead of Eid

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 08: The Centre would soon take a call on whether to ease security measures in Jammu and Kashmir.

Intelligence Bureau officials and the entire security mechanism are keeping a close watch on the situation and a decision would soon be taken on whether or not to ease security on August 12, which is Eid-ul-Zuha.

Heavy security has been place as the government is anticipating trouble in the wake of Article 370 being scrapped and Jammu and Kashmir being divided into two Union Territories, the other being Ladakh.

An assessment on the situation would be available tomorrow after Friday prayers.

National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval has been in the Valley assessing the situation. He has held a series of meetings and even interacted with locals and security forces on Wednesday.

Sources say that the curfew may be relaxed in some areas. However Section 144 would remain in place. However it is clear that internet and mobile services will not be restored.

On Wednesday, Doval reached out to civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. A video of the NSA which was shot just before the presidential order that defanged Section 370 shows his speaking with the locals and explaining how this move would benefit them in the long run.

Doval is also seen in another video giving a pep talk to the security forces in the Valley. During his meeting with the civilians he is also seen having something to eat along with them, while he tells them that future is in their hands.

The choice of location is very crucial and the interaction took place at Shopian. This district has been a hotbed of terrorism and is also considered to be the gateway for terror groups.

Shopian has been terror infested for long. It is the place where the entire unrest began in the Valley. Shopian, which is just 20 kilometres away from Pulwama is also the place where Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Burhan Wani was killed.

Top officials believe that if Shopian can be kept under control, then a large part of the Valley would remain peaceful. If Shopian is under control, then the fight against the terrorists in the other terror infested districts of Kulgam, Pulwama and Anantnag become easier.

Officials have found for long that Shopian has been the entry point for terrorists. It is from here that they branch out to other parts of the Valley. Currently there is heavy security in place and security establishment officials believe that in case there is any protest, it would break out in Shopian.

Doval's interaction at Shopian is a loud message that the government wants to ensure that the civilians are on their side and the security forces would go up to any extent to ensure that terror is wiped out.