To push for ‘one nation, one election’, BJP to hold 25 webinars over next few weeks

    New Delhi, Dec 26: The BJP will organise nearly 25 webinars over the next few days on the issue of "one nation, one election", as it seeks to build popular support for what has been a strong plank of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Party sources said its senior leaders, besides members of academia and legal fraternity, will be attending these ''webinars'', seminars that are held online.

    J P Nadda
    "We plan to hold 25 webinars by the end of this month," a party leader said.

    Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has often advocated holding all elections together, from Lok Sabha to state assemblies and local bodies, arguing that this will orient various elected bodies fully towards development as the current cycle of frequent polls across the country hampers work.

    Recently, while addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference, the prime minister had pitched for ''''one nation, one election'''', saying it is the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works.

    "Elections are held at different places every few months and the impact it has on development works is known to all. Therefore, it is a must to have deep study and deliberation on ''one nation, one election''," Modi had said.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 21:40 [IST]
