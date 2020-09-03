To prove we didn’t breach PayTM Mall, hacked PM Modi’s account says hacker group

New Delhi, Sep 03:

New Delhi, Sep 03: An account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked. Twitter confirmed the development that the account of the website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

The group behind this identified themselves as John Wick. Hindustan Times reported that the hack was meant to clear their name in a separate breach.

The report says that when they reached out to the group through the email address posted by them, they said that there is no other intention to hack this account.

Recently there was fake news of our name saying PayTMMall was hacked by us. So we have sent email to all news publishers in India that it is not us, but no one replied. So we decided to post something.

Twitter said that it was aware of the activity with the website and has taken steps to secure it. The tweets have been taken down.

"We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokeswoman said.

The incident comes after the accounts of several prominent personalities in July. Hackers had accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices including Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Elon Musk.