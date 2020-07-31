YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    To observe August 5 as Black Day in J&K, Pak Army, ISI put out detailed flow chart

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 31: The number of terrorists getting killed in the Valley is up and the infiltration bids have been foiled several times.

    There is also a major decrease in the number of violent protests on the streets of Jammu and Kashmir, ever since the Parliament of India abrogated Article 370.

    To observe August 5 as Black Day in J&K, Pak Army, ISI put out detailed flow chart

    However, Pakistan has planned a series of propaganda events ahead of August 5, the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

    Pakistan sets agenda for August 5 with outreach to Malaysia, Turkey

    The Pakistan Army has set out a flow chart titled Black Day-August 5. The programme begins with the visit by the foreign media from Kashmir.

    Pakistan also has planned a release of a package one by the Public Relations Division and termed this programme as 'Indian brutalities and resilience of Kashmiris. On August 5, a statement would be issued by the DG ISPR on how the Pakistan Army stands by the Kashmiris in their struggle.

    Several special supplements have been planned in all major newspapers by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast, Pakistan. Further, Pakistan also plans on putting out tweets of the OIC and International Human Rights Organisations. A statement from the President of Turkey, PM of Malaysia and the Chinese foreign office is also on the anvil.

    The final package would involve criticism of the Indian Government by Indian political leaders on the Kashmir issue.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan isi pakistan army

    Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 10:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue