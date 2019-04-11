  • search
    To monitor elections, Election Commission brings in drones for first time

    New Delhi, Apr 11: For the first time the Election Commission (EC) of India is using drones to monitor the elections. Voting in the first phase of the polls commenced today.

    At least 13 drones are being used in the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency and the same was introduced to monitor any unwanted activities on the ground. The drones have been deployed in the various districts that falls under this constituency.

    In all there are 23,995 polling booths and 163 are very critical or sensitive. There have been several violent incidents reported in the past in these booths and the drones would help the security on the ground to keep a tab on such activities.

    This constituency is witnessing a triangular fight between the BJP, SP-BSP-RLD and the Congress. The BJP's Mahesh Sharma is seeking a re-election from this constituency. He is up against Satveer Nagar of the BSP and Dr Arvind Singh of the Congress.

    In all there are five assembly segments under this constituency and the total electorate is 22,97,478.

