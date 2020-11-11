To make BJP stronger is all I wanted says Chirag Paswan

New Delhi, Nov 11: Chirag Paswan failed to make a dent in the Bihar Assembly Elections and managed to win just one seat out of the 243.

His party said that Paswan wanted the BJP to emerge stronger from the election. Like all parties, I too would like to win as many seats as possible, but my aim for these elections was to ensure that the BJP emerged as a stronger party in the state. We are happy with the impact we have had, Paswan told reporters.

This time, the party's candidate Raj Kumar Singh from the Mathani constituency won the elections, but the party could not win the two seats it had represented in the previous assembly elections.

It is a fact that the LJP did hurt the NDA's vote share and this resulted in the JD(U) underperforming. However, Paswan's plan of playing kingmaker has now gone down the drain. It is now entirely up to the top bosses of the BJP whether it wants to retain the LJP in the NDA. Paswan would have to do a lot of convincing to remain in the NDA at the Centre and will also prove that he can be a reliable partner.

In the 2010 and 2015 elections, the LJP had won three and two seats respectively. The party would have hoped for a better performance this year. The best performance by the LJP was in the 2005 elections when it won 29 seats and stopped the RJD from returning to power.