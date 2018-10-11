To make a comeback in AP, naxal plan to execute a 20 year old hit-list

Anantpur, Oct 11: The Andhra Pradesh police and Intelligence Bureau has sounded a high alert about the possibility of naxal attacks in the state. The alert says that the naxals would look to target politicians.

The alert says that the naxalites had prepared a hit-list of several Telugu Desam Party leaders. The list has been prepared over the past two decades and it could be executed anytime, the alert also states.

Also Read | High alert after Lashkar threatens serial blasts at Railway Stations

The alert comes just a few days after the murder of Araku MLA, Bidari Sarweswar Rao and former Araku MLA, Siveri Soma. The murders took place in the Araku valley in Vishakapatam district.

The alert speaks about naxal citing in the Anantpur district. It further says that the naxalites have been nursing a long standing grudge against the politicians and may look to target them.

The IB says that the the naxalites have been making big attempts to re-group. Anantpur had been a strong base for them, but in recent years, they have suffered losses. It may be recalled that a series of operations were undertaken in the hills of Anantpur and Nallamalla forests, following which the top rung was wiped out. The naxalites then scattered towards Odisha and the bordering areas of Karnataka.

Also Read | High alert: Godavari, river in spate at AP, Telangana

These naxalites have been gradually making attempts to return to AP and re-group. The plan is to carry out the executions of top political leaders in a bid to re-group and stamp their authority, IB officials also say.