YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    To keep a family happy, nation has paid price: Union Minister's swipe at Gandhis

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 22: Amid the unfolding political crisis in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attacked the Gandhi family following the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and MLAs loyal to him.

    "The whole country has paid the price for keeping a family happy," Union Minister and BJP MP from Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted in hindi.

    To keep a family happy, nation has paid price: Union Ministers swipe at Gandhis
    Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

    The Congress has alleged that the BJP leader's voice figure in them, a charge refuted by him.

    Rajasthan political crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot assures party's safety; Urges supporters to 'stand firm'

    The BJP has called these clips "manufactured" and demanded a CBI probe, questioning if the state police tapped phones of politicians in violation of rules.

    The FIR registered by Rajasthan Police mentions details of alleged conversations of rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma with Gajendra Singh and a third man, named Sanjay Jain. The police has arrested Jain.

    The Congress claims Gajendra Singh, the name mentioned in the FIR, is a reference to Union minister Shekhawat.

    Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's deputy Sachin Pilot rebelled. The Congress later removed Pilot as the deputy chief minister and also as the party's state unit head.

    Congress MLA in Rajasthan alleges Sachin Pilot offered him money to join BJP

    The BJP has 76 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly and to form government, the party will need the support of at least 25 more MLAs. But the BJP is looking at an additional 10 MLAs as a buffer.

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan gajendra singh

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 12:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue