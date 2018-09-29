  • search

To hold protest meets, DMK knocks on doors of HC

By Vikash Aiyappa
    Chennai, Sep 29: The DMK has moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction for granting permission for its proposed state-wide public meetings on October 3 and 4 to highlight alleged corruption in the AIADMK government, after police turned down their requests.

    DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi, in his petition, submitted that police officials had rejected the applications filed by all respective district and town secretaries seeking permission for holding the meetings across the state in the notified places seeking adequate police protection.

    Also Read | DMK passes resolution demanding resignation of Tamil Nadu DGP, Health Minister

    He contended that all the applications were rejected citing "unsustainable and untenable" identical reasons.

    The petitioner further said there should have been common instructions to reject the requests.

    Hence, he sought a direction to the police to permit the party to conduct the public meetings as per the notification issued by the DMK headquarters.

    Earlier, senior counsel P Wilson made a mention before Justice R Mahadevan for urgent hearing of the matter.

    Also Read | Alagiri's rally: Expelled leader makes a fresh pitch to be re-inducted into DMK

    The judge directed the counsel to file the petition and serve papers to the counsel on the government side so that it can be taken up for hearing.

    Wilson submitted that the DMK, the main opposition party with 88 MLAs in the state assembly, had taken a decision to organise the meetings throughout the state under the title "Commission-Collection Corruption" against the AIADMK government.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 13:20 [IST]
