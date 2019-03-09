  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    To hit them where it hurts, ED set to attach plush properties of Kashmiri separatists

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: Furthering its probe, the Enforcement Directorate is all set to attach the properties of the Kashmir separatists. The ED is currently probing charges of money laundering against the separatists.

    Mirwaiz Umer Farooq
    Mirwaiz Umer Farooq

    The move comes just days after the National Investigation Agency carried out searches at premises of separatists, including Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, in connection with a case related to funding to terror and separatists groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Also Read | Government imposes ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu And Kashmir

    The ED has identified properties that are based in Kashmir and New Delhi. In Delhi, the properties identified are at Vasant Kunj, ED sources tell OneIndia. NIA sources say that during the raids, they had seized incriminating material.

    The NIA had questioned two maternal uncles of the Mirwaiz - Maulvi Manzoor and Maulvi Shafat - and his close aides last year. Both of them are retired senior government officers.

    The NIA probe seeks to identify the chain of players behind the financing of terrorist activities, including those who pelted stones on security forces, burnt down schools and damaged government establishments.

    The case names Hafeez Saeed, Pakistan-based chief of Jamaat-ud Dawah, the front for banned Lashker-e-Taiba, as an accused, besides organisations such as the Hurriyat Conference (factions led by Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq), Hizbul Mujahideen and Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

    Also Read | NIA raids houses of separatists, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in Kashmir

    The ED on the other hand is in the process of verifying these properties. Some are directly linked while some indirectly, the ED official said. Once the verification is completed, the properties would be attached, the official also added.

    More enforcement directorate NewsView All

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate kashmir separatists mirwaiz umar farooq

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 9:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue