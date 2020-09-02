To help JEE, NEET exam candidates, railways to run 20 pairs of special trains in Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 02: With the JEE Main exam in place, the Railways has now decided to run 20 pairs of special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of those appearing for JEE, NEET and NDA exams in Bihar.

Announcing this initiative, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the facility will also be extended to students appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam.

Taking to Twitter, the Railway Minister said, "Indian Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of MEMU / DEMU special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of candidates joining JEE Mains, NEET and NDA in Bihar."

While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6. The common NDA 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on September 6.

In a press release, the East Central Railway said the station enroute will have unreserved ticket counters and tickets can also be bought on the UTS mobile ticketing app.

On Monday, Goyal had said the students and one guardian each will be allowed to travel on the exam days and the admit card will act as their letter of authority.

Around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and 15.97 lakh students for NEET. These exams were earlier deferred twice in the wake of the pandemic.