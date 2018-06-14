"To hell with you" is what India should tell UN over report on Kashmir: Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday slammed United Nations' report on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir and said that there is no need to comment on reports written by people 'who don't know the subject'.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations released the first of its kind report on alleged human rights violations in both "Indian-administered and Pakistan-administered Kashmir" and sought an international inquiry into these abuses.

"I would throw the report in the dustbin. They (UNOHCHR) are highly-prejudiced left dominated organisation. We should say to them, 'to hell with you'. We don't comment on reports written by people who don't know about the subject," Subramanian Swamy told ANI.

The global human rights watch body also asked Pakistan to end its "misuse" of anti-terror legislation to persecute peaceful activists and quash dissent. Asserting that there was an "urgent need" to address the past and ongoing human rights violations, the report said, "any resolution to the political situation in Kashmir should entail a commitment to ending the cycles of violence and accountability for past and current human rights violations."

The report said, "the people on both sides of the Line of Control have been detrimentally impacted and suffer from limitations or denial of a range of human rights." The UN "Report on the Situation of Human Rights in Kashmir: Developments in the Indian State of J-K from June 2016 to April 2018, and General Human Rights Concerns in Azad J-K and Gilgit-Baltistan" also noted since the late 1980s, "a variety of armed groups has been actively operating in the Indian state of J-K."

In a strong reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier said the report is "overtly prejudiced" and seeks to build a "false narrative". It violated the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, it said.

