To get Nirav-Choksi back, three agencies working in tandem

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 21: There are three Indian agencies working in tandem to bring back fugitive businessman, Nirav Modi from the United Kingdom.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department are working in tandem to bring Modi back to India. Similar efforts are on to bring back Nirav Modi's uncle Mehul Choksi as well. Both are accused in the Rs 13,500 crore PNB scam.

    Currently a legal team representing the Indian agencies are in London and are overseeing the proceedings. On Wednesday, Nirav Modi was arrested by the London police. His bail was rejected and the next date of hearing is on March 29. 

    Nirav Modi to be held in one of England's most overcrowded jails

    The Enforcement Directorate is now planning on sending a team to both London and Antigua, where Choksi is based. While attempts are on to get the nephew and uncle back, proceedings in India would focus solely on recovering the money the duo owe the banks.

    The ED was permitted by a special court in Mumbai to auction 11 luxury vehicles owned by Nirav Modi. The vehicles included, a Rolls Royce, Porsche and a Mercedes Benz.

    Further the IT department was permitted to auction 68 paintings that Nirav Modi owned.

    In another development, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against Ami Modi, wife of Nirav Modi.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 11:13 [IST]
