    To fight COVID-19, Karnataka Dy CM Dr. Ashwathnarayan launches disinfectant drones

    Bengaluru, June 30: A drone bound anti microbial organic disinfectant solution spraying activity to fight COVID-19 was launched by Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. C N Ashwathnarayan.

    Following the launch, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said, " kudos to team Daksha mentored by film star Ajit Kumar for developing a way to sanitise large areas via disinfectant drone. The activity was launched near the 18th cross at Malleshwaram with the Deputy CM pouring the disinfectant solution into a tank embedded on top of the drone which flies with rout rotors of two propellors each.

    Two drones took off in the presence of Ashwathnarayan. He said that time and again technology has proven to be critical in the fight against COVID-19. This is an initiative by Sugaradhana and Team Daksha.

      Mentored by super star Ajith Kumar, a team of researchers from the Madras Institute of Technology called Daksha had helped the Tamil Nadu government in March to spray disinfectants across the state to fight the virus. The team had won medals at the Drone Olympics last year.

      Headed by Dr. K Senthil Kumar, the team has over 70 members. The members collaborated with the state governments to spray disinfectants where human access is difficult. The team had modified the drones using special nozzles that help spray disinfectants and use petrol as fuel.

      Sugaradhana is a common man's initiative to combat COVID-19 using drone with Team Daksha that is mentored by Ajith Kumar.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 8:43 [IST]
