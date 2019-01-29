To espouse Rohingya cause, JMB plotted Bodh Gaya attack in Hyderabad, Chennai

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The National Investigation Agency which is probing the Bodh Gaya blast has suggested in its supplementary chargesheet that the incident was planned in Hyderabad and Chennai.

It may be recalled that an explosion had taken place at the Kalachakra Maidan in Bodh Gaya last year when the Dalai Lama had visited the place.

Also Read | How NIA cracked the Bodhgaya terror attack by monitoring computers and data at rest

Investigations revealed that the accused persons Adil Sheikh and Ahmed Ali were associated with the local wing of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen(Bangladesh) and had earlier procured the explosives and had safe kept it with Ahmed Ali, Nur Alam and Paigambar Sheikh.

Investigation also revealed that the accused Jahidul Islam and Mustafizur Rehman are senior members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen(Bangladesh). Accused Ahmed Ali, Nur Alam, Paigambar Sheikh, Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain, Abdul Karim, Kausar and Mustafizur Rehman travelled to different places in South India including Hyderabad and Chennai where the conspiracy to target Bodhgaya and other Buddhist places of worship was hatched.

Further these persons had had conducted a reconnaissance of the shrine and had planned a major attack. They had procured 3 IEDs and 2 hand grenades. CCTV footage of the Bodhgaya temple complex along with other evidences collected during the investigation established that accused Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain and Arif Hussain carried the IEDs and planted them in and around the premises of Bodhgaya Mahabodhi temple Complex on 19th January, 2018, in order to cause loss to public life and property.

Hossain also put one of IEDs (hand grenades) in the cistern of a public toilet near Kalchakra Maidan which was recovered.

Also Read | Bodhgaya blasts: How an old SIMI cadre orchestrated the attack

Investigation also established that the accused used fake and assumed names for travel and for renting hideouts and used protected text for communication to conceal their real identities and the designs of the conspiracy to wage war against the Government

Investigation also brought out that accused Jahidul Islam is a Bangladeshi fugitive who had entered into India and was staying without any legal documents and authority and used different fake IDs to conceal his identity.

Investigation has brought out that the accused persons escaped after committing the terror act and were hiding in various locations in and around Bengaluru and other places. Accused persons also committed a number of Dacoities in and around Bengaluru in order to raise funds for their criminal activities.