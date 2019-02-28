To escape a US clause, Pak lies about the use of an F-16

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 28: Even as images of the Pakistan Air Force fighter jets wreckage is making the rounds, the nation continues to remain in denial.

The stand by India that the F-16 of the Pakistan Air Force has been confirmed by India's border air patrol team. A day after the air strikes at Balakot, Pakistan claimed that it had shot down two Indian jets and also said that it had taken two pilots into custody. However by Wednesday evening Pakistan retracted and said that only one pilot was in custody.

Officials say that Pakistan vehemently denies the use of an F-16 is largely because of a clause by the United States. Pakistan denied the use of the aircraft as the US prevents the use of the aircraft in offensive operations. Moreover it also raises questions about the capability of the PAF after its F-16 was brought down by the vintage Russian made MiG-21.

Pakistan targeted a military installation in the Nangi Tekri area and the Naria area. The Pakistani fighters however missed the target. Pakistan however claimed that they deliberately missed the target as the intention was not to hit military targets.

Meanwhile, India has said that Pakistan made a clear attempt to fire at Indian military targets. Disputing Pakistan's version of an aerial confrontation, the source also added that nearly 20 Pakistani aircraft approached the Indian airspace at around 9.45 am on Wednesday. The breach was 10 kilometres inside and the aircraft fired a laser guided missile at the Indian military targets, but missed narrowly.