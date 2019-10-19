  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    To ensure jawans spend time with their families, Amit Shah provides a healing touch

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 19: In a kind gesture, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has directed the Director-Generals of all Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles to ensure that jawans get to stay with their families for at least 100 days in a year.

    He directed the DGs to digitise the deployment details so that this move could be facilitated. During a presentation on the functioning of the Police-II division of the Home Ministry, had expressed concerns over the hardships being faced. Shah then directed that software be created to digitise the deployment details of the jawans so that each one of them could get to spend at least 100 days in a year with their families.

    To ensure jawans spend time with their families, Amit Shah provides a healing touch
    Amit Shah directed DGs to look after holidays of soldiers

    Shah also said that this move had to be facilitated at any cost and added that the DGs must assess how many additional forces would be needed.

    Decisive battle: Amit Shah on scrapping of J&K's special status

    Currently, jawans get to spend around 75 days to the families. This would include casual leave and earned leave. Further, a jawan is also entitled to a paternal leave of 15 days each for the birth of up to two children.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah assam rifles jawans families union home minister

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue