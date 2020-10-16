To enhance military cooperation, Vice Chief of Indian Army to visit US

China’s unlawful, belligerent territorial aggression says US in letter of support to India

New Delhi, Oct 16: Lt Gen S K Saini, Vice Chief of the Army Staff is proceeding on a visit to the United States of America between October 17 and 20.

The aim of the visit is to enhance military cooperation between both the armies. The Vice Chief of the Army Staff will visit the US Army Pacific Command (USARPRAC), the Army component of Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) and exchange ideas extensively with the military leadership apart from witnessing training and equipment capabilities of US Army.

Later, the Vice Chief of the Army Staff will also visit INDOPACOM where aspects of military cooperation and furthering military to military engagement including procurements, training in niche domains, joint exercises and capability building will be discussed.

The visit will further enhance the operational and strat-level collaboration between both armies, which is emphasised by the fact India is participating in two joint exercises with the US despite COVID-19 restrictions. These are Yudh Abhyas (February 2021) and Vajra Prahar (March 2021).