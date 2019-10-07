To dispel doubts over human rights violations, Centre to take foreign delegation to Valley

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 07: In a bid to dispel doubts, the government has decided to take a foreign delegation to Jammu and Kashmir. The government has spoken to several foreign diplomats and has conveyed that they would be taken to J&K to get first hand information on the situation over there.

The date of the trip is yet to be fixed, but sources tell OneIndia that it could take place this month itself. The situation is near normal, but there are still some challenges in the Valley. It would take another week or two for normalcy to return, following which the delegation of foreign diplomats would be taken to the state, the source also said.

With regard to the restrictions, the source said that many people were not coming out in the open due to the fear of terrorists. To say that the people are inside the house due to the fear of the security forces is completely wrong, the officer also said.

The decision to take a foreign delegation to J&K comes in the wake of many in the international community expressing concerns over the alleged human rights violations.

India has managed to get support from foreign nations on the abrogation of Article 370.

Many have said that it is an internal matter. However some have raised concerns over the human rights violation and this trip by the foreign delegation to Jammu and Kashmir would give them a clear picture about the situation, the source also added.